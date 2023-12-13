‘You took an angel ... our baby’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston ask gunman to come forward

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - “She did not do anything wrong. She was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. A great young lady,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner as he addressed the media alongside the family of Louise Wilson, the Whitney teenager fatally shot during a road rage incident in downtown Houston on Sunday, Dec. 10.

“We need a lot of help. We need to get justice for this family,” Finner said moments after detective acknowledged they had very little to go on.

Detective Caleb Bowling provided a vague description of the suspect vehicle: “a clean, newer model, black, four-door sedan.”

“Unfortunately, that’s where we’re at,” Bowling said.

The detective said the shooting happened in a fairly short amount of time. “There was not a lot of exchange. It was something we’ve all done. I believe everybody who’s driven on a Houston freeway has probably cut someone off by accident before and had to jockey for position on the freeway, and for whatever reason, this resulted in this act of violence,” Bowling said.

The victim’s father, Daniel Wilson, told reporters in Houston that his daughter and her boyfriend were just trying to get to the beach to watch the sunrise. “She was just traveling through here on her way to Galveston,” he said.

Police and the family said Wednesday that Louise “ended up dying a hero.”

“She was shot through her heart and she was still able to safely pull over the car and save other people in her car and drivers on the highway,” her father said, “She wanted to help people and she helped them and we’ll always remember that about her.”

Daniel pleaded with the gunman, asking that person to come forward and surrender to authorities. “We know that the person who did this might be seeing this, and other people who were around there, there is a reward. Think about that. If you know someone who said something, there is a reason to come forward,” the father said.

“Louise was a beautiful young woman. A lot of people knew her and liked her beautiful smile and they talk about what a beautiful young girl she was,” Daniel said, “Think about that, of what you took from this world and what she could have done. Lay that on your conscious, whoever did this. Just know that you took an angel, you took our baby girl.”

Chief Finner asked the community to remain vigilant. “Criminals, they talk. Somebody is out here talking. So, if you heard something or you saw something, get it over to us so we can give this family a sense of closure in this very difficult time,” the police chief said.

Finner also took a moment during the news conference to ask local leaders to help his department. “We need cameras and license plate readers wherever we can. I’m making a plea to community leaders, political leaders, everyone. We have that technology. There is a cost to it,” Finner said.

“You can’t put a police officer on every block of the city, but we can certainly enhance our cameras. We can work with our leaders to get more cameras because if something happens on the freeway I want to be able to identify those vehicles as quickly as we can.”

Finner reiterated Louise did nothing wrong. “This is the fact. It’s very senseless and cowardly for someone to shoot somebody, because you do not know what’s going on in a car. Unfortunately, it’s the way that certain people are going in our society right now, guns in the hands of wrong people. You’re not thinking about anything. You get upset and you just want to fire some rounds.”

Louise Wilson (Courtesy Photo)

The victim’s mother, Krista Wilson, provided more information on Louise’s background Wednesday. The mother said her daughter was homeschooled and finished her high school curriculum in three years on her own initiative.

Louise was enrolled in community college and was a few classes short of obtaining her associate degree. She wanted to work in law enforcement, loved animals and worked as a waitress at the Texas Great Country Cafe in Whitney.

“She did rodeo for several years and loved horses. We always had animals on our property, always taking animals in. She loved cats and cats were her favorite thing,” Krista said, “Louise recently told us that she wanted to become a jailer over in Hillsboro until she could enroll in law enforcement academy at the age of 21.”

The Central Texas teenager was fatally shot on a day that was special for their family. “This happened on her grandmother’s birthday, and instead of telling her, ‘happy birthday,’ we had to tell her that her granddaughter had died,” Daniel said.

Visitation for Wilson will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Home in Whitney, Texas.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, also at Marshall and Marshall.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to contact the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).

