Armed robbers run away after confronting armed Texas smoke shop employee

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two would-be robbers ran away immediately after confronting an armed employee at a smoke shop they planned to rob at gunpoint, Houston police said.

It happened on Saturday, Oct. 21 at around 7:30 pm at a smoke shop located in the 2100 block of Campbell.

Police said surveillance footage shows two men approach the entrance of the smoke shop. One of the suspects remained at the front door while the second male pulled out a handgun while walking towards the employee, who was standing behind the counter.

When the employee realized that he was getting robbed, he ran to the back office to alert a second employee.

Police said the second employee then pulled out his personal firearm and confronted the suspect with the gun while firing a warning shot into the ceiling.

The suspect then turned around and ran out of the store with the second suspect following.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. The number is 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

