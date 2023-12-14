Gatesville elderly woman assaulted in her home, police continue search for suspect

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Gatesville Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating the assault of an elderly woman Sunday evening.

Police responded at about 6:10 p.m. Dec. 10 to a residence in the 200 block of Mulberry Street after a call was made about an elderly woman having been found in her home in apparent medical distress.

The caller was a family friend who had come by the house to check on the woman and found her in an incoherent state.

Based on the preliminary results of the forensic medical exam, the Gatesville Police Department can confirm Wednesday that there is a strong likelihood the victim in this case was assaulted in her home, sometime between about noon on Saturday, Dec. 9 and 6:00 p.m. Dec. 10.

According to police, the victim is an elderly woman who lives alone, and she continues to receive treatment at a regional hospital. She has been unable to speak to investigators.

There is no known suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 254.865.2226, or Centex Crime Stoppers at 254.865.8477. Crime Stoppers callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.