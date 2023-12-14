Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Gatesville elderly woman assaulted in her home, police continue search for suspect

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Gatesville Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating the assault of an elderly woman Sunday evening.

Police responded at about 6:10 p.m. Dec. 10 to a residence in the 200 block of Mulberry Street after a call was made about an elderly woman having been found in her home in apparent medical distress.

The caller was a family friend who had come by the house to check on the woman and found her in an incoherent state.

Based on the preliminary results of the forensic medical exam, the Gatesville Police Department can confirm Wednesday that there is a strong likelihood the victim in this case was assaulted in her home, sometime between about noon on Saturday, Dec. 9 and 6:00 p.m. Dec. 10. 

According to police, the victim is an elderly woman who lives alone, and she continues to receive treatment at a regional hospital. She has been unable to speak to investigators.

There is no known suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 254.865.2226, or Centex Crime Stoppers at 254.865.8477. Crime Stoppers callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss
File Graphic (KWTX)
FBI: Mass email threat sent to Central Texas schools a hoax
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’

Latest News

Top Things to do in Cincinnati This Weekend: November 7 – November 10
10 Things To Do: December 14-15
FILE - Darryl George, an 18-year-old junior, looks on before walking into Barbers Hill High...
Texas high school Black student suspended over hair likely won’t return to his class anytime soon
Raw footage of I-14 Road Rage Incident
KWTX News 10 at Six
Whitney teen fatally shot in Houston remembered as a hero