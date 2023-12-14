Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Homemade bomb found at Texas cemetery

A photo of the improvised explosive device found at a North Texas cemetery.
A photo of the improvised explosive device found at a North Texas cemetery.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Plano Police Department Bomb Squad on Thursday helped the Collin Collin County Sheriff’s remove a homemade bomb left behind at the Scott Cemetery off County Road 161.

At 9:36 a.m. on Dec. 14, Collin County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a possible pipe bomb report at the cemetery. “The report indicated a possible pipe bomb on the premises. Deputies quickly secured the area and identified an object wrapped in black tape,” the sheriff’s wrote in a social media post.

Deputies promptly requested assistance from the Plano Police Department Bomb Squad.

Upon arrival, the bomb squad determined that the object was, in fact, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The Plano PD Bomb Squad safely disposed of the device, mitigating any potential threat.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has been called to assist with investigating the incident, and there is no current indication of further danger to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

CENTRAL TEXAS NEWS: Temple boy, 5, battling life-threatening condition

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
File Graphic (KWTX)
FBI: Mass email threat sent to Central Texas schools a hoax

Latest News

Emmy Award-winning series ‘The Texas Bucket List’ visiting Waco’s Stanton Studios
Houston teenager stabbed, killed while walking to work near Galleria Mall
Lupe Torres.
Waco sex offender sentenced to prison in abuse of 6-year-old girl
Surveillance images of the armed suspects in a failed robbery in Houston
Armed robbers run away after confronting armed Texas smoke shop employee