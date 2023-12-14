Homemade bomb found at Texas cemetery

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Plano Police Department Bomb Squad on Thursday helped the Collin Collin County Sheriff’s remove a homemade bomb left behind at the Scott Cemetery off County Road 161.

At 9:36 a.m. on Dec. 14, Collin County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a possible pipe bomb report at the cemetery. “The report indicated a possible pipe bomb on the premises. Deputies quickly secured the area and identified an object wrapped in black tape,” the sheriff’s wrote in a social media post.

Deputies promptly requested assistance from the Plano Police Department Bomb Squad.

Upon arrival, the bomb squad determined that the object was, in fact, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The Plano PD Bomb Squad safely disposed of the device, mitigating any potential threat.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has been called to assist with investigating the incident, and there is no current indication of further danger to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

CENTRAL TEXAS NEWS: Temple boy, 5, battling life-threatening condition

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.