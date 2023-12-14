Mart falls to Albany 28-10 in state championship as the Lions secure second straight title

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - After taking an early lead, Mart stumbles against Albany in the 2A Division II state championship game.

Mart jumped out to a 3-0 lead after holding Albany’s offense to 13 yards in the first quarter.

Heading into the second quarter, Albany began hitting on all cylinders and took control of the game.

On Albany’s first play of the quarter, Adam Hill ran up the middle for a 52-yard touchdown.

The Lions piled on two more scores and went into halftime with a 21-3 lead.

After their initial score, the Panthers were held scoreless until J.D Bell ran in for a 7-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

The Lions added a score of their own in the fourth quarter to secure a 28-10 victory over Mart.

With the win Albany secured their second straight 2A Division II state championship title and fourth in school history.

