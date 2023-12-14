(Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey)

Mickey Marrquin, 93, passed away Monday, December 11, 2023, at home and surrounded by her children and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 15, in the Chapel at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with the Reverends Dean Peterson, Buddy Sipes and Craig Kempnauer officiating. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. There will be a visitation from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 14, also in the Chapel.

Mickey was born in San Marcos, Texas, on September 29, 1930, to Philip Mendez and Josephine Mendez. She and her two sisters were raised by their grandparents, Emelio and Benedicta Mendez. She attended public school and continued her education through Continuing Education Program pursuing courses dealing with daycare, pre-k, private sitting in various homes and also in her home. Additionally, she worked with foster children until this was interrupted by covid. She worked at Grace Temple Daycare, Christ Lutheran and ran a small daycare in her home. Mickey was an active member of her beloved church Grace Temple Baptist Church.

A love story for the ages. Mickey and Henry met in San Marcos, Texas. Before purchasing his first car, Henry traveled via Greyhound bus to and from Waco, to San Antonio on his days off to visit his family. Mickey worked at Pappas Café which I believe served as a wonderful stop for the travelers. Mickey worked both in the cafe and was also trained to sell bus tickets to travelers going north, south and all points in between. One such traveler was Henry, the rest was as they say History. They married and moved to Waco, where Henry worked as a fireman at James Connolly Air Force Base.

Mickey was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry; father, and step mother, Philip, and Toni Mendez; her mother, Josephine Mendez; grandparents, Emelio and Benedicta; her beloved sisters, Dolores White, Delfina cox and cousin Gavy Lumpkin.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Bass, and son, Edward Marrquin (Pam); sister, Becky Sierra (Albert), of San Marcos, and Ronnie Mendez of San Marcos, Texas.

Mickey was a stay at home mom until her children graduated, married or entered the military service. They had two children: Mary Elizabeth Bass and Henry Edward Marrquin (Pam) and many as they claimed as their own: Connie & Dean Peterson, Debbie Jarvis (Mark), David Campos, Yvonne Estrada and Amanda Moreno (Ashley). They had 7 grandchildren: Tonna Williamson (Michael CSM Retired), Brandon Marrquin, Michelle Aguilar(victor), Dezi Oliveira (Daniel), Ashley Bolin (Jacob), Caleb Marrquin and Tissa Bass. Additional blessings included Taylor Jarvis (fiance Jacob Grochoske), Ashley Jarvis, 1st Sgt Josh Jarvis, (Ashley), Shelley Kilpatrick (Ben), and Rob Perterson (Julie). Great-grands (Mickey called them her interests): Jymee, Brandyn, Waylon, Journie, Camilla, Tristan (Our miracle baby), Alaina, Abigayle, Jameson, Peyton Williamson, Meredith (Sargeant Joseph) Lilly, Preston, Mason, Dylan, Abigail, Tripp, Royce, King, Charlie and Samuel.

Pallbearers include, Brandon Marrquin, Daniel Oliverira, Jacob Bolin, Caleb Marrquin, CSM(R) Michael Williamson, Albert Phillip Sierra and David Campos.

Honorary Pallbearers are, Deacons Grace Temple Baptist Church, Robert White, Albert Sierra, Larry Cox, Seaman Waylon Pope, Jacob Grochoske, Victor Aguilar and Sgt Joseph Meredith.

Memorials may be made to Grace Temple Baptist Church and McLennan Community College. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on Mickey’s “Tribute Wall” at WHBfamily.com

