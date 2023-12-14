Multiple students arrested after fight at Killeen High School

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple Killeen High School students have been arrested after a student was assaulted and injured at the school Wednesday, according to police officials.

The incident happened at Killeen High School on Dec. 13, at 12:50 p.m.

Four students in total have been arrested in the incident, police officials say.

Three students were moved to Bell County Jail and the fourth student was moved to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center, according to police officials.

Police officials say a fifth student was identified as a suspect and will be arrested once an arrest warrant is issued.

No additional information is available at this time.

