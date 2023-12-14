Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Multiple students arrested after fight at Killeen High School

(MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple Killeen High School students have been arrested after a student was assaulted and injured at the school Wednesday, according to police officials.

The incident happened at Killeen High School on Dec. 13, at 12:50 p.m.

Four students in total have been arrested in the incident, police officials say.

Three students were moved to Bell County Jail and the fourth student was moved to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center, according to police officials.

Police officials say a fifth student was identified as a suspect and will be arrested once an arrest warrant is issued.

No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
File Graphic (KWTX)
FBI: Mass email threat sent to Central Texas schools a hoax

Latest News

Emmy Award-winning series ‘The Texas Bucket List’ visiting Waco’s Stanton Studios
A photo of the improvised explosive device found at a North Texas cemetery.
Homemade bomb found at Texas cemetery
The Texas Bucket List comes to Waco
Lupe Torres.
Waco sex offender sentenced to prison in abuse of 6-year-old girl