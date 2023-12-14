Toys for Tots
Oglesby falls to Benjamin 82-34 in Tiger’s first state championship appearance

By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - Oglesby falls short in their first ever state championship appearance against Benjamin on Wednesday.

Oglesby’s gameplan coming into the game was to get the ball into Kyler Fossett’s hands. On Oglesby’s opening drive of the game, Fossett took a handoff 48-yards for a touchdown to take an early 6-0 lead over Benjamin.

Benjamin had a similar gameplan, feeding the ball to Grayson Rigdon who erupted for 257 rushing yards and 7 total touchdowns in the first half.

Despite the huge performance from Benjamin’s Rigdon, Oglesby was hanging in with Benjamin for most of the first half.

The turning point of the game came near the end of the first half when Oglesby’s Fossett missed a pitch that was recovered by Benjamin’s Weston Weatherford and ran back for a 68-yard touchdown.

The tigers could not come back in the second half and suffered an 82-34 mercy-rule loss in the third quarter.

Despite the loss Fossett finished the game with a strong performance of his own, rushing for 245 yards and 4 touchdowns.

With the win, Benjamin secured their second straight 1A Six-Man Division-2 state title.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

