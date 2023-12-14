Toys for Tots
Sex offender sentenced to prison in abuse of 6-year-old girl

Lupe Torres.
Lupe Torres.(McLennan County Jail)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A convicted sex offender was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday in the sexual abuse of a 6-year-old family member.

Lupe Torres, 67, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Torres to two concurrent 20-year terms and a concurrent 10-year prison sentence.

As part of the plea agreement, the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office waived an enhancement allegation in which Torres would have faced an automatic life prison term had he been convicted at trial because of his past sexual assault of a child conviction.

Torres was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 1990 on two counts of sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl, according to court records.

Torres, a former restaurant dishwasher, pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting a girl multiple times beginning when she was 6 in August 2015 and continuing during summer visits until she was 8.

Torres will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He must earn credit for serving at least 10 years in prison before he can seek parole.

