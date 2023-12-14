Sunnier skies return for some today ahead of tomorrow’s rain

Thursday night, as the main system approaches, moisture from the Gulf will move in, setting the stage for rain on Friday. Tomorrow is expected to be relatively calm in the morning with increasing rain chances as the day progresses. We expect one wave of rain to move though our area with the western part of Central Texas getting rain first (in the morning) and moving eastward throughout the day. Once the rain clears/stops that’s it for your area and drier air will take over and lead us right into the weekend.

The rain starts in the western part as early as 3 am Friday, hitting I-35 around 6-9 am, and the far east before midday. Expect steady rain, giving much of North and Central Texas around 0.5 - 1.5 inches, with isolated spots getting up to 2 inches. Some factors might limit higher totals, like mid-level dry air moving in, potentially ending the rain a little earlier than expected a few days ago. There’s a bit of instability, but it should only lead to isolated thunder in one or two storms. The main rain wave will shift east of I-35 by Friday afternoon, with most of it gone by midnight. Friday will be cooler in the 50s, with northwesterly winds and drier air.

A cool air mass settles in on Saturday, and give us a cooler day with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s. The sunshine makes a return this weekend too! By Sunday, the clouds should clear out leading to a dry and pleasant mid-December weekend. This weather pattern continues into next week, with temperatures gradually rising. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s. Cloud cover increases by the end of the week, and there’s potential for another storm system next weekend, but we’ll have to keep an eye out for updates on that. Stay tuned for more details!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.