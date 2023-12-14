Sunnier skies return for some today ahead of tomorrow’s rain

Yesterday’s mostly cloudy, cooler, and drippy day of weather is still hanging on this morning for some of us, but sunshine is back in the forecast for a good chunk of the area later today. Temperatures this morning are starting out colder in the mid-40s with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies overhead. We again could see a few light sprinkles or even a stray shower west of I-35, but the majority of the rain that is showing up on radar this morning is evaporating before reaching the ground. The morning sprinkle chances will drop out of the forecast by midday and at least partial sunshine will return this afternoon near and east of I-35 especially boosting late-day temperatures into the mid-60s. There should still be some lingering clouds west of I-35 late today which will keep temperatures a touch cooler in the low 60s this afternoon.

Tomorrow is still set to be a rainy day of weather as a cold front slowly lumbers through Central Texas, but potential rainfall totals have decreased. We’re now only expecting about a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain to fall, but the speed of the front is key! As of now, it looks like Friday’s front starts to push in with rain shortly after sunrise with the western-half of the area seeing rainy conditions for the first part of the day. Cities and towns near and east of I-35 will see rain midday and through a good chunk of the afternoon. We’ll start to dry out from west-to-east by mid-afternoon at the latest with rain coming to a close likely before midnight for the entire area. As of right now, the highest chances for rain are in the forecast between roughly 10 AM and 4 PM, but expect an earlier arrival and departure of the rain to the west and a later arrival and departure to the east. Temperatures are expected to start out in the low-to-mid 50s and will likely dip into the upper 40s and low 50s while rain falls. A slight rebound back into the mid-50s is expected late-day as the rain ends from west-to-east. If tomorrow’s front moves through faster than forecast, rain likely arrives around or even a bit before sunrise to the west and should cross I-35 by midday. Instead of rain coming to a close before midnight, rain would end likely before 8 PM with a faster front. A quicker moving cold front should also keep rainfall totals lower than a slower cold frontal passage.

Although the rain exits by midnight Saturday, we still could see a few spots of isolated rain wrapping around the back of Friday’s cold front. Rain chances are only near 20% Saturday. We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies to keep highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. As drier air pushes through Saturday and really settles in Sunday, expect Sunday’s morning temperatures to start out colder in the mid-to-upper 30s but sunshine boosts us into the mid-60s! The majority of the week leading up to Christmas will feature warmer-than-normal afternoon temperatures, a mix of sunshine and clouds, and cool mornings in the 30s. One day where cloudiness will rule the roost is Tuesday with highs dipping into the upper 50s, but md-60s reign for the rest of the week after that. We’ve inserted a low chance for rain next Friday and next Saturday as potentially pre-storm system rain could push through the state. I say “pre-storm system” because forecast model data continues to show a more impactful storm system potentially pushing through the state either just before, right on, or just after Christmas with the potential for some soaking rain. It’s still too early for details, but there could be some last-minute Christmas travel impacts to watch out for!

