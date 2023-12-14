Toys for Tots
Texas gas prices drop to lowest in 3 years

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gas prices throughout the state have dropped to the lowest level in 3 years, according to AAA Texas.

On March 11, 2021, was the last time Texas’ gas price average was $2.57.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in the Bryan/College Station metro area are paying the most on average at $2.77 per gallon, while drivers in the Sherman/Denison metro area are paying the least at $2.44 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.10.

Drivers in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Cavazos area are paying $2.46 per gallon while drivers in Waco are paying $2.53 per gallon, as of Dec.14.

This week, the Texas statewide average surpassed the lowest price of 2022, which was $2.60 reached on December 21, 2022.

“Gas prices will likely continue to drop in the coming days as crude oil prices have trended lower recently. However, drivers should keep in mind that more than eight million Texans will drive to their holiday destination this year, which will put pressure on demand for fuel and could force price fluctuations as this year comes to a close,” said AAA Texas.

