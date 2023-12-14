Woman accused of killing Texas teen walking to work charged with capital murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Kaysone Sky Blossom, 37, is charged with capital murder in the killing of Kayla Stevenson, 17, on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Stevenson was stabbed and killed in the 5100 block of West Alabama Street at about 11:10 a.m. that day.

Police officers were flagged down by residents regarding a disturbance in the street.

The officers found Stevenson on a sidewalk unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives learned Stevenson was walking to work when she was robbed and stabbed multiple times.

Witnesses provided a description of the female suspect to police and told the officers she was “wearing black clothing and riding a blue ‘cruiser style’ bicycle,” officials said.

Further investigation and tips from members of the community led police to identify Blossom as the suspect.

Houston Police Department SWAT officers arrested Blossom without incident at her residence in the 10200 block of Beechnut Street on Thursday, Dec. 13.

She is being held in the Harris County Jail.

