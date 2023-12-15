$886 billion bill could help close hunger gap for service members in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The House and Senate recently passed the National Defense Authorization Act, worth $886 billion, which would provide just over a 5% increase in service members’ basic pay among many other things.

The 5.2% increase is the largest raise in two decades for service members.

Operations manager of the Killeen Food Care Center, Dennis Duffey, said he’s hopeful the bill gets signed. That way, the food pantry won’t keep breaking records for the amount of military families it serves.

“It breaks my heart. We got an awful lot of folks out there that are in need right now,” said Duffey.

Duffey said the food pantry hit a record of seeing 40,000 people who visit in a year.

Duffey said 5,000 of them are military families. He explained inflation and low wages play a factor to the large number, but the changes in the military’s demographics are too.

“We’ve got a soldier who comes in the army now, and they’ve got a family of maybe two or three or four or five. That’s a significant difference. When I was on active duty, we would typically have a soldier come on active duty and it was a single soldier,” said Duffey.

Duffey said this increase could help remove the weight off service members’ shoulders so that they’re more focused on their assignment.

“If they’re not worrying about their family, especially if you’re deployed some place, you’re not worried about your family. You want to take care of those basic needs. They absolutely will be able to perform better,” said Duffey.

Duffy said he’s happy the country is still finding ways to support our troops, especially because of all the sacrifices service members make.

“They’re some of the hardest working people that I know, are active soldiers. How many birthdays do they miss with their kids? How many anniversaries do they miss? I think it’s time we really need to support them as much as they can,” said Duffey.

Reports say the bill is likely the last piece of major legislation congress will consider before leaving for the holiday break.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.