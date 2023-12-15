Donations collected during Toys for Tots distributed to families

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The donations that were collected during the Toys for Tots campaign were distributed to families on Thursday.

Marines and Salvation Army volunteers loaded the donations into parents’ cars throughout the day.

Volunteers say they always look forward to this time of year.

Thank you again to everyone who was able to donate this year and help make a child’s Christmas morning even more special.

