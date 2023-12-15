Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Donations collected during Toys for Tots distributed to families

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The donations that were collected during the Toys for Tots campaign were distributed to families on Thursday.

Marines and Salvation Army volunteers loaded the donations into parents’ cars throughout the day.

Volunteers say they always look forward to this time of year.

Thank you again to everyone who was able to donate this year and help make a child’s Christmas morning even more special.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss
File Graphic (KWTX)
FBI: Mass email threat sent to Central Texas schools a hoax

Latest News

University High School holds 15th annual ‘Make a Wish Come True’ program
Waco sex offender sentenced to prison in abuse of 6-year-old girl
‘She was my superstar’: Whitney community remembers Louise Wilson
University High School holds 15th annual ‘Make a Wish Come True’ program
Make wish come true program