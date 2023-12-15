Family of worker killed in industrial accident settles lawsuit

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a worker killed in an industrial accident in May 2020 has settled its lawsuit against his employer and a manufacturer of gearboxes.

Judge Alan Bennett of Waco’s 414th State District Court approved a settlement Friday between Elizabeth Reinke, widow of Wesley Allan Reinke, and defendants Time Manufacturing Co. and Dynamic Oil North America.

The overall settlement between Reinke and the two companies is confidential, according to an agreement between the parties. The parties appeared in court Friday for a settlement conference because Reinke’s son and daughter are minors, and those settlements must be approved by the court.

Under the terms of the public agreement, the children, who were represented by Waco attorney Michael Bourland, each will receive $150,000 in structured settlement annuities, with payments starting when they turn 18 and a lump sum paid at 30.

The children were 6 and 1, respectively, when Reinke, 32, of McGregor, a team leader who worked eight years at Time Manufacturing, was killed when a crane fell on him.

Elizabeth Reinke is represented by Waco attorneys John Mabry Jr., J.R. Vicha and John Lewis.

“Mrs. Reinke is happy that this chapter of her life has finally come to a close and that she and her children can move on,” Mabry said. “Nothing can bring Wesley back or the love they had for him, but she is satisfied with the resolution of the case.”

Austin attorney David Boyce, who represents Time Manufacturing, said the company is pleased to have the case resolved. He declined additional comment.

Jon Paul Melton, a Dallas attorney who represents Dynamic Oil North America, appeared remotely at the hearing and did not respond to messages left for him Friday by KWTX.

The plant at 7601 Imperial Drive where Reinke was working makes vehicle-mounted aerial lifts used for telephone and power line maintenance, frequently known as “cherry pickers.”

Dynamic Oil manufactures two gearboxes used in the fabrication of the cherry pickers. The gearboxes are hydraulic mechanisms that control the rotation of the boom, Mabry said.

“The gearboxes failed, and there’s a dispute among the two defendants about why they failed and how they failed. But there is no dispute that they did fail,” Mabry said. “It is our belief as plaintiffs that the gearboxes were either mismanufactured or, after they were received by Time, they were altered or tampered with in some manner that caused the failure, which caused the boom to move and crush Mr. Reinke.”

Bourland, who was paid $2,400 for his work on the case, said he is pleased with the settlements on behalf of the children “under a tragic set of circumstances.”

“No one wants to lose their dad when they are that young,” he said.

The lawsuit claimed negligence and gross negligence against Time Manufacturing, alleging officials failed to provide proper tools and equipment and failed to properly train and supervise its employees to ensure a safe work environment.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.