Good News Friday: December 15, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to Temple High School senior Edgar Saldivar, for earning a full-ride scholarship. He is in the top 10 percent of his class, an IB scholar, and a National Honor Society member. Edgar says he plans to pursue mechanical engineering at Boston University.

Santa Claus came early for Belton ISD. The district receive a $142,000 grant from the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation. Several of its educators, each received a check to help them continue the learning and growth in their classrooms.

40 Waco ISD future teachers are heading to a state contest, hoping to get to nationals. They will compete in late February in Round Rock to showcase their expertise, skills and leadership in the field of education. Waco ISD says it had students compete on the international level last year and hopes to get there again this year.

We want to wish a Happy Retirement to Ms. Jones of Raye Allen Elementary school. Temple ISD wants to congratulate her on 30 amazing years of service in the district. Raye Allen Elementary thanks her for her hard work and dedication but says “Once an eagle, always an eagle.”

Transformation Waco wants to highlight Alta Vista’s Elementary school lunch brunch. Every other Friday, the 2nd-grade team personally invites students who demonstrate excellent behavior and respect to enjoy a meal together. A few teacher take turns preparing special treats as tokens of appreciation.

Congratulations to Midway High School’s Jonathan Melichar for earning the perfect score of a 36 on his ACT. For the graduating class of 2023, less than one percent of the seniors who took the test, earned a perfect score. Jonathan is also a National Merit Commended student, which includes only about 3 percent of students in the nation.

