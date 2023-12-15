‘It was so wonderful’: Large crowd honors Judge David Hodges’ 40-year career in public service

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Judge David Hodges entered the McLennan County mental health treatment court graduation ceremony Thursday night, looked around in surprise and noted that the large crowd far exceeded those of other ceremonies.

It’s not that the 80 or more people were not impressed that the five graduates have elevated their lives from the depths of despair, drug abuse and other issues and now have firm footings on the path to recovery and success. They were.

The graduates’ stories were inspiring and a tribute to their hard work and willingness to change. It also was clear that Hodges, who presides over the mental health treatment court while waging a two-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and the court team members truly care about those in the program and are invested in their successes.

But as Hodges learned later in the evening, the vast majority of the crowd had come to honor him for his distinguished 40-year career in public service in a surprise ceremony. Hodges knew something was different when he saw the crowd, but he said he didn’t exactly know was going on.

“It was completely unexpected,” Hodges said after presiding over the graduation. “I thought we would have five graduates and about 15 staff and family members. So when I came in and the courtroom was full, I was quite surprised, pleasantly, so it was wonderful.”

Hodges started his legal career as a McLennan County assistant district attorney. He was 32 when he was elected McLennan County Court-at-Law judge in 1982 and served 20 years in that court before taking retired status in 2002.

, Hodges and 74th State District Judge Gary Coley Jr. helped formulate plans to start the county’s mental health and veterans treatment courts, joining the DWI/Drug court already in place under County Court-at-Law Judge Vik Deivanayagam. (Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)

He worked as a mediator and arbitrator and was selected to be on the staff of the Texas Center for the Judiciary, where he developed curriculum and trained other judges.

Later, he served as the head of judicial education for the Texas Association of Counties. In 2015, he was appointed associate judge to fill in around the McLennan County Courthouse as needed and is currently assigned to the sit in any of the six district courts and in county court.

With the approval of the McLennan County commissioners court, Hodges and 74th State District Judge Gary Coley Jr. helped formulate plans to start the county’s mental health and veterans treatment courts, joining the DWI/Drug court already in place under County Court-at-Law Judge Vik Deivanayagam.

All the graduates Thursday night hugged Hodges and thanked him for his support, while one told Hodges he “put trust back in me for judges.” “It just reinforces what I have always felt,” Hodges said. “That it is such an honor to be elected to help the people of McLennan County. To be a judge, it’s such an honor. I have always appreciated the honor and I have always respected and loved the other judges who do it. I think we’ve got a great system here in McLennan County. A wonderful commissioners court and a great group of elected officials who really care for the citizens and who are doing it out of service to others.”

While Hodges and his team have given those in the court new opportunities, resources and skills to improve their lives, those who work with Hodges say he has inspired them with the grace and courage with which he continues to preside over the treatment court while fighting his own battle with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease also known as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease.”

And like Gehrig, the great New York Yankees first baseman, Hodges intends to keep taking his swings at the plate as long as he can.

“I don’t know that I have changed lives,” Hodges said. “They have changed their own lives. We give them the tools to do it and then we sit back and watch them, and that is a real honor to do that.”

Judge Hodges with Cynthia Dear, one of the graduates. (Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)

Amy Lowrey, director of specialty courts, helped organize the surprise tribute to Hodges.

“We wanted to honor Judge Hodges for his 40 years of service to McLennan County and the judicial system overall,” Lowrey said. “We thought the mental health program graduation would be a great time to celebrate that. It’s the culmination of his lifetime work helping the community and helping those with mental illness, all his hard work and everything he has ever done all wrapped up tonight.”

Lowrey told the crowd the story about a starfish, which has come to encapsulate the goals of the county’s treatment courts. In essence, it tells the tale of a man walking along a beach when he comes upon a boy throwing beached starfish back into the water to save their lives. The man notes that there are thousands of starfish dying on the beach, telling the boy he can’t possibly make a difference.

The boy reaches down, picks up a starfish and throws it back in the ocean. “It made a difference for that one,” the boy said.

“That is what we do in treatment court,” Lowrey said. “It makes a difference to that one. Where other people would say, ‘Why are you wasting your time? What are you bothering for? They are all going to go back to jail. They are not going to get any help.’

“But we have to do what we have to do to help them. Judge Hodges has taught us that. He’s our leader. He’s our judge, and if we can make a difference to one, we have helped our community,” she said.

Coley, the county’s local administrative district judge, said it was important to recognize Hodges for all he has accomplished in his legal career.

“He has made an impact with treatment court programs statewide and has been transformative in making it possible to have treatment courts in McLennan County,” Coley said.

Judge Ryan Luna, a former County Court-at-Law judge who Gov. Greg Abbott recently appointed to succeed retiring Judge Vicki Menard in 414th State District Court, told a story about the first time he met Hodges as a young lawyer practicing before him. He called an older lawyer and asked about Hodges and was told “you are in good hands,” he said.

“That was the first time I met Judge Hodges,” Luna said. “And since becoming a judge here in McLennan County, going on three years ago, Judge Hodges has embraced me and been a friend of mine and a mentor to me and inspired me, but most of all a friend. He has touched the lives of so many people and I’m one of them. He will hold a special place in my heart. I just appreciate his heart for service and appreciate all he has done for our county and treatment courts. He is not going to be easily replaced.”

