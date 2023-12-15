Killeen police arrest suspect involved in multi-vehicle crash from October

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department says they have arrested a 25-year-old man for his involvement with a multi-vehicle accident from October.

A warrant was issued for Devin Lamar Nelson by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, and Nelson turned himself in on Dec. 13, police say.

Nelson’s case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and he has been charged with intoxication assault.

The incident occurred on Oct. 13 at around 7:30 p.m., when officers were sent to the 1300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a crash.

When officer arrived, they found five vehicles involved in a fiery crash.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of a blue Dodge Charger, now known to be Nelson, was driving eastbound in the inside lane on East Stan Schlueter Loop and was approaching the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road.

Police say the Dodge Charger left its lane and collided with a vehicle traveling in the outside lane.

The Dodge Charger continued driving eastbound at a high rate of speed, police said, when it hit a second vehicle that was in the left-hand turn only lane in the 1300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.

Police said the Dodge Charger continued driving eastbound and hit a third vehicle.

After hitting the third vehicle, police say the driver lost control of Dodge Charger and collided with a fourth vehicle head on that was driving westbound on East Stan Schlueter Loop.

Police say the Dodge Charger then caught fire.

Patients from all vehicles were moved to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Nelson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Nicola James on Dec. 14.

He is currently being held in the Bell County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

