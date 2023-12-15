Lorena High School band a finalist in Metallica’s marching band contest

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - The Lorena High School Marching Band is one of five finalists in the large high school category in Metallica’s inaugural Marching Band Competition!

The kings of hard rock and heavy metal - James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo - will now select a winner in each of the categories: Collegiate Division 1, Collegiate Divisions 2 and 3, High School (small, medium and large subcategories), Fan Favorite across all collegiate divisions, and Fan Favorite across all high subcategories.

Lorena is a finalist in the large high school subcategory along with Austin High School in Sugarland, Texas; Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tennessee; Lambert High School in Suwanee, Georgia; and Pell City High School in Pell City, Alabama.

The Lorena High band could be eligible to win up to $25,000 if it is selected by the members of Metallica in the best high school performance category for large schools and in the fan favorite category for all schools.

WATCH the Lorena High Band perform several Metallica classics, including the thunderous MTV era hit “Enter Sandman.”

