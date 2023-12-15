Toys for Tots
NASA Satellite Images of Powerful Solar Flare

By NASA
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (NASA) - NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a powerful solar flare that occurred on Thursday, December 14.

The footage, which is colorized in teal, shows the powerful burst of energy erupting from the sun’s surface.

According to the SDO, this flare was classified as an X2.8 flare. “X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength.”

“Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts,” the SDO said.

© 2023 CBS NEWSPATH. All Rights Reserved.

