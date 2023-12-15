Rain chances are high today! Take an umbrella with you!

Today’s cold front is gradually pushing toward Central Texas this morning and it’ll make for an occasionally soggy Friday! Today’s cold front is expected to slow down as it pushes through so it may take the majority of the day for rain to move through and move out, and some folks may not even see the rain arrive until the afternoon hours! We’ll start out talking temperatures because that’s the easiest part of today’s forecast. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s will warm into at least the low 60s before sliding back into the mid-to-upper 50s as rain starts to fall. We’ll likely reach our high temperatures around lunch time with a slow and miniscule drop in temperatures expected during the afternoon due to the rain falling. If you live east of I-35, rain may not actually start to push in until the afternoon hours, so high temperatures could be a bit warmer in the mid-to-upper 60s with potentially even a bit of sunshine peeking through the clouds! As far as rain goes, today’s cold front is pushing eastward at around 30 MPH, but it’ll slow down as it pushes in. Rain chances through mid-morning likely stay west of I-35 but we’ll see the rain reach I-35 around or shortly after 9 AM. We may actually see the rain decrease in coverage and intensity a bit around lunch time, but renewed rain is expected as the system pushes across I-35 midday and into the afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible today, especially east of I-35, along with a few rumbles of thunder too but severe weather isn’t expected. Rain clears the area from west-to-east with the western half of the area likely drying out before 8 PM, but cities and towns east of I-35 could hold on to rain through midnight today. We’re expecting about a half-inch of rain for the majority of the area, but cities and towns east of I-35 could see closer to an inch or more of rain while cities and towns west of I-35 only see around a quarter-inch of rain since rain may be lighter and not quite as widespread.

After today’s front departs, we’re set for a really wonderful mid-December weekend. Morning temperatures Saturday in the low-to-mid 40s should warm into the mid-to-upper 50s Saturday afternoon with sunshine returning. We’ll see morning temperatures Sunday drop into the mid-30s and potentially briefly at freezing in some rural and low-lying locations, but afternoon highs will warm back into the mid-60s! Another push of cooler air should arrive early week next week which will keep morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s Monday and Tuesday while afternoon highs drop a touch into the low 60s. Mid-60s are expected to return from Wednesday through at least Friday under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. We’re also expecting a little bit of rain to return to the forecast Thursday through at least Christmas weekend as our next storm system approaches. It is far too early to tell when the best rain chances late next week will be and how much rain could fall, but forecast model data continues to show some sort of storm system around our area around Christmas which could potentially snarl Christmas travel.

