Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.14.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Ocean Buffet at 505 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco failed a renewal inspection with a 70.

According to the food safety worker, there were containers of food that were not labeled.

Some clean food containers were stacked wet.

The ice deflector had a mold-like substance on it.

A bottle of Mucinex and Tylenol was stored in the dried food area and a can of raid household bug spray in the drinking area.

The Mongolian pork was thrown out because it was not kept at the right temperature.

And, the backflow device was incorrectly installed.

Veronica’s Restaurant at 1618 Franklin Avenue in Waco failed a renewal inspection with a 77. According to the food safety worker, containers of cooked sausage in the reach-in cooler had a date of November 30th and they did not properly cool.

A plastic container in the cooler with raw chicken, raw pork, and raw beef were thawing.

However, they should have been stored separately.

There was a pot of cooked tomatoes stored on a table outside the back door, which was open to the public.

And there were flies in the prep area.

Taco Bell #31799 at 9520 China Spring Road in Waco failed a renewal inspection with an 88.

According to the food safety worker, there was some old food debris on clean containers, no evidence of a certified food manager on duty, and the single-use cups were being used to scoop out the fry seasoning, which was unlabeled.

All of these restaurants needed reinspections.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Tortas Nissi at 3101 Beale Street in Bellmead.

One review read “Every piece of meat was cooked perfectly, and I received excellent service.”

And another “Family run and clean interior business with giant portions of great food.”

These sandwiches set you on a journey across the Hispanic diaspora, the Mexicana, the Cubana, the Española, Veracruzano.

