Retired Cook Children’s chaplain sentenced to 60 years for child pornography

By Annie Gimbel
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBS NEWS TEXAS) - Retired Cook Children’s chaplain, Michael Downs was sentenced on Dec. 14 to 60 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of children.

The 71-year-old recorded himself sexually abusing a minor, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

Downs was charged via criminal complaint in March 2023 and pleaded guilty in July 2023 to two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman sentenced Downs, and also ordered a lifetime of supervised release.

“This is an incredibly important case involving shocking and abhorrent conduct,” said Simonton. “One of our most veteran prosecutors worked on this matter along with our partners at Homeland Security Investigations and the Fort Worth Police Department to ensure that this defendant was brought to justice. Let this be a message to others who seek to prey on children in this way: We will do everything in our power to incapacitate you by locking you away in prison for as long as possible.”

According to plea papers, the investigation began on January 22, after a seventeen-year-old told her aunt she Downs has sexually abused her. The victim said Downs recorded the sexual abuse on an iPad.

Downs’ wife provided law enforcement with several electronic devices from their home. Detectives found a hard drive that contained numerous videos and photos of Downs engaging in sexually explicit conduct with the minor.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Fort Worth Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aisha Saleem prosecuted the case.

“While preying on the vulnerability of our youth, those in positions of public trust should expect the most stern accountability for their actions,” said HSI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Lester R. Hayes Jr. “Due to our strong partnership with the Fort Worth Police Department, we were again successful in prosecuting another sexual predator and preventing the victimization of more children.”

