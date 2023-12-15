Toys for Tots
Salado High School Freshman collects donated gifts for two elementary kids battling cancer

Segiv Eldridge, Jordan Mitchell and Bria Slingsby together with parents after opening presents
Segiv Eldridge, Jordan Mitchell and Bria Slingsby together with parents after opening presents(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - In the spirit of giving, high schooler Segiv Eldridge brought his community together to complete the Christmas list of two young girls battling cancer.

Eldridge worked with Salado ISD administration to collect donations for 3rd grader Jordan Mitchell and kindergartener Bria Slingsby.

Mitchell is battling leukemia and Slingsby is fighting brain cancer.

Considering their tough battles, Eldridge wants to make their Christmas as special as he can.

“Cancer is really bad, and I just want to see them smile because I hear that they are going through tons of hospital treatments, and I can’t wonder how they feel right now,” Eldridge said.

Salado ISD students and their families, along with local organizations in Salado, donated everything from toys to horseback riding sessions for the girls.

Eldridge says he hopes to continue doing things like this for years to come.

“It’s not just next year, probably for my entire life, anyone who needs help I want to help them. Even like in the community, it doesn’t just have to be them, I want to help.”

While toys and gifts are enough for this Christmas, Mitchell and Slingsby’s families say the best way to help is through donating blood for those who are battling illnesses.

If you are interested in helping, feel free to reach out to your local blood bank or clinic.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

