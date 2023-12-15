Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘She was my superstar’: Whitney community remembers Louise Wilson

Candlelight vigil for Louise Wilson, who died on Sunday at the age of seventeen
Candlelight vigil for Louise Wilson, who died on Sunday at the age of seventeen(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Louise Wilson, a young 17-year-old from Whitney was sadly involved in a road rage incident where she was shot and killed in downtown Houston on Sunday morning.

Wilson was an active member of the community, and her manager at the Texas Great Country Cafe Janet Dunnabeck says she hired Wilson as a server on the spot.

“We don’t normally hire servers at 17 years old, but her intelligence and maturity went far above from what I would ever expect from someone so young.”

“She was my superstar,” Dunnabeck adds.

Dunnabeck and other members of her staff say they never saw her without a smile.

“Always happy, I mean nothing seemed to bother her, she had a smile for everybody whether it was an employee or a customer,” server Amy Siebenaller remembers, “she was always so happy.”

Café cashier Sheri Rhoudes remembers Wilson as shy at first, but the longer she worked at the café, Rhoudes says she “came out of her shell and came to life.”

Friends of the family held a candlelit vigil tonight at the Wilson family’s home where they remembered Wilson with heavy hearts.

Pastor of the Wilson’s church, James Stevens says that the vigil was a reminder to the community that Wilson was in a better place.

“To bring some kind of reassuring that number 1 that we know where Louise is sha has a personal relationship with the lord so were see her again one day, but there’s going to be a hole missing in our life because she played such a big part in our life.”

The great country cafe is also raising monetary donations for the reward of whoever brings the suspects to justice who led to Wilson’s death, already raining over two thousand dollars.

“We’re talking contributions whether it be a dollar five dollars ten dollars, we’ve had hundred-dollar donations. Please, because we want as much funds available to find the person who took Louise’s life.”

The community present today shows how much Louise was loved, there will be a visitation for her Monday evening from 6 to 8 at the Marshall and Marshall funeral home in Whitney.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss
File Graphic (KWTX)
FBI: Mass email threat sent to Central Texas schools a hoax

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.14.23
Woman arrested after stealing U-Haul truck, robbing building, Freestone County Sheriff’s Office says
Personal Space with Interior Christi Proctor on KWTX@4: Uplifting a space. - 12.14.23
Personal Space with Interior Christi Proctor on KWTX@4: Uplifting a space. - 12.14.23
Get ready for the 2nd Annual Youth Holiday Bazaar in Killeen - 12.14.23
KWTX@4: Get ready for the 2nd Annual Youth Holiday Bazaar in Killeen - 12.14.23