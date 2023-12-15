‘She was my superstar’: Whitney community remembers Louise Wilson

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Louise Wilson, a young 17-year-old from Whitney was sadly involved in a road rage incident where she was shot and killed in downtown Houston on Sunday morning.

Wilson was an active member of the community, and her manager at the Texas Great Country Cafe Janet Dunnabeck says she hired Wilson as a server on the spot.

“We don’t normally hire servers at 17 years old, but her intelligence and maturity went far above from what I would ever expect from someone so young.”

“She was my superstar,” Dunnabeck adds.

Dunnabeck and other members of her staff say they never saw her without a smile.

“Always happy, I mean nothing seemed to bother her, she had a smile for everybody whether it was an employee or a customer,” server Amy Siebenaller remembers, “she was always so happy.”

Café cashier Sheri Rhoudes remembers Wilson as shy at first, but the longer she worked at the café, Rhoudes says she “came out of her shell and came to life.”

Friends of the family held a candlelit vigil tonight at the Wilson family’s home where they remembered Wilson with heavy hearts.

Pastor of the Wilson’s church, James Stevens says that the vigil was a reminder to the community that Wilson was in a better place.

“To bring some kind of reassuring that number 1 that we know where Louise is sha has a personal relationship with the lord so were see her again one day, but there’s going to be a hole missing in our life because she played such a big part in our life.”

The great country cafe is also raising monetary donations for the reward of whoever brings the suspects to justice who led to Wilson’s death, already raining over two thousand dollars.

“We’re talking contributions whether it be a dollar five dollars ten dollars, we’ve had hundred-dollar donations. Please, because we want as much funds available to find the person who took Louise’s life.”

The community present today shows how much Louise was loved, there will be a visitation for her Monday evening from 6 to 8 at the Marshall and Marshall funeral home in Whitney.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.