Smooth Criminal: Suspect dressed similar to Michael Jackson robbed Subway in Houston, police say

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division on Friday, Dec. 15, said it is still working to identity the suspect in a robbery that occurred at a Subway sandwich shop on June 11 in the 1100 block of Edgebrook.

Surveillance footage provided by investigators shows the “smooth criminal” walking inside the Subway, then jumping over the counter.

The suspect appears to be dressed similar to the performers in Michael Jackson’s music video for the song “Smooth Criminal.”

If you know who the suspect is, call Crim Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

