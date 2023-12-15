Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas Tech graduate flipped house to help pay for his education

Texas Tech graduate Roque Alaniz
Texas Tech graduate Roque Alaniz(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roque Alaniz will walk across the Texas Tech stage Saturday after taking a financial leap of faith to pay for his education.

He says it was his determination, a teacher, a mentor and his family that got him to this point.

Alaniz was born and raised in the small Texas town of Edinburg. He said most people do not move away to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

“A teacher sat me down and he said, ‘you should put in some effort, get serious about your education, especially if you plan to go to college,’” Alaniz said.

Alaniz bought a book about money management, and decided he did want to go to college, because he wanted more for his family.

“And I realized all these books that are teaching me money management and how to make money,” Alaniz said. “But I still can’t afford to go to college.”

Alaniz was intrigued by real estate and worried about paying for college. He reached out to a real estate investor in his home town, seeking him out as a mentor. Alaniz started searching for properties so he could build up his savings.

“I bumped into a foreclosed home, and they want $30,000 for the property,” Alaniz said. “We don’t even have $30,000; that’s probably what my parents make annually.”

Alaniz took a risk and asked his parents to take out a high-interest loan. While his father was unsure, his mom took a leap of faith.

“She believed in me, and we closed on the property,” Alaniz said.

Alaniz got a job as a server and put his entire earnings into turning the house into a home.

“It was just me and a bunch of YouTube videos,” he stated. “I did the plumbing, electrical, dry wall, and flooring.”

In just three months, Alaniz sold the home to an investor for $80,000. His hard work had paid off.

“That was enough to come to Texas Tech and pay off all of my parent’s debt,” he said.

Alaniz decided to pursue his education in real estate. After only two and a half years at Texas Tech, he finished with a 4.0 GPA. He says this accomplishment is much more than a piece of paper to him.

“I just thought, ‘wow, this is actually really happening, first one in my family,” Alaniz said.

Alaniz will receive his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Commercial Real Estate Certificate as he walks the stage Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss
File Graphic (KWTX)
FBI: Mass email threat sent to Central Texas schools a hoax

Latest News

The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Cats eat over 2K species, top dog breed in each state and more. - 12.15.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Cats eat over 2K species, top dog breed in each state and more. - 12.15.23
fastcast overcast clouds stormy storm storms rainy rain
Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast
Family of worker killed in industrial accident settles lawsuit
Retired Cook Children’s chaplain sentenced to 60 years for child pornography
Devin Lamar Nelson, 25
Killeen police arrest suspect involved in multi-vehicle crash from October