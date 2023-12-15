Toys for Tots
University High School holds 15th annual ‘Make a Wish Come True’ program

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University High School Soccer team and JROTC program are teaming up for their 15th annual Make a Wish Come True program.

The goal of the program is to grant wishes to Waco ISD students who may not have anything under the tree this Christmas.

Students write essays over what they want for Christmas and those wishes are granted for each campus before Christmas break.

More than 400 students will be surprised with gifts this year.

Late University soccer coach Mike Chapman, who suddenly passed away in January of 2020, helped start the program.

