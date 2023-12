WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco Whataburger is expected to reopen following a fire early Friday morning.

The Waco Fire Department responded to the fire at 3:40 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Whataburger location of 100 Loop West 340.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The restaurant is currently closed.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.