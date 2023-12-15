Toys for Tots
Woman arrested after stealing U-Haul truck, robbing building, Freestone County Sheriff’s Office says

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - A woman in custody claims everything was a big misunderstanding after a she stole a U-Haul truck for two months and robbed items from a building, according to the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

In October, FCSO got a report of a stolen truck from a U-Haul location in Fairfield.

FCSO says the woman had legally rented the vehicle in September but had not brought the truck back or paid any of the rental fees.

Deputies with FCSO checked multiple locations for the woman and the vehicle, but neither were found.

Around three weeks after the U-Haul was reported stolen, FCSO says the same woman broke into a building and stole multiple items.

On Dec. 6, Oakwood Police Chief Bishop found the woman in his city with the stolen U-Haul truck.

Chief Bishop arrested the woman and recovered the stolen vehicle.

When FCSO gained custody of the woman she claimed the incident was all a big misunderstanding and she didn’t care to speak about the incident anymore, according to FCSO.

The woman is currently being held in the Freestone County Jail.

