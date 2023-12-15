Woman found dead in Lorena house fire

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A woman was found dead in a house fire in Lorena Friday morning after initial reports of multiple people trapped in the home.

The Lorena Fire Department was dispatched at 12:20 a.m. Dec. 15 to a structure fire at the 200 block of Poison Ivy Drive where they found a heavy fire coming from the home.

“Fire crews were met with intense heat that damaged the protective gear worn by our firefighters,” said the Lorena Fire Department.

Crews searched the interior of the residence that was accessible where they entered the home to find the victim dead.

There were no other occupants in the home at the time of the fire.

Waco, Bruceville-Eddy, Hewitt and Robinson Fire Department also responded to assist in the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshals Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.