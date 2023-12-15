Toys for Tots
Woman pioneers animal rescue mission unlike any other


By Pete Sousa
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple, where a woman has pioneered an animal rescue mission unlike any other.

“Pearls Place is actually a medical rescue. We take in dogs that are going to be euthanized, in hospice or been hit by cars, skin issues,” Lisa Kathan, Be Remarkable Winner.

Pearls Place was started by Lisa almost 25 years ago but her servant’s heart had started beating long before that.

“How long have you been doing this?” Claudia Yanez, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“My whole life,” Lisa Kathan.

Janann Groezinger nominated Lisa for this week’s award and works alongside her at Pearls Place.

“She’s been remarkable for as long as I’ve known her,” Janann Groezinger, Nominator.

For her dedication to serve animals who are in need, Claudia Yanez and team at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers wanted to recognize her.

“One of our core values is ‘Be Remarkable’ and it’s about people in our community who do remarkable things and inspiring other people to do greatness in their communities and because of what you’re doing we wanted to nominate you for this campaign. So we want to donate $500 to you and for your cause,” Claudia Yanez, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

But Lisa was quick to spread the credit around.

“You know it’s not only me, it’s all these people.,” Lisa Kathan.

If you want to contribute to this cause, you can find Pearls Place online at TheCrazyDawgLady.com.

But Lisa has one surefire way you can help.

“Just come and adopt a dog.”

If you know of a Remarkable person, nominate them at www.kwtx.com/BeRemarkable.


Central Texans raise money to allow homeless Army veteran to graduate from trucking school