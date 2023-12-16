Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Clark scores 26 as Texas A&M-CC takes down UT Rio Grande Valley 86-76

Led by Garry Clark's 26 points, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders defeated the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 86-76 on Friday night
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark’s 26 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 86-76 on Friday night.

Clark also contributed 10 rebounds for the Islanders (5-5). Jordan Roberts added 19 points while shooting 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and also had five assists. Marion Humphrey was 6 of 13 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim led the way for the Vaqueros (3-8) with 23 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. UT Rio Grande Valley also got 12 points and three blocks from JJ Howard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss
One person dead after fatal crash in Waco

Latest News

NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Vassell, Wembanyama help Spurs snap 18-game skid, topple James, Lakers 129-115
Dallas Stars
Stars goalie Oettinger leaves in 1st period against Senators because of lower-body injury
Dallas Stars
Senators' Tarasenko sits out game against Stars to attend to family matter
Texas Tech, Cal showcase elite running backs in Independence Bowl
FILE- Texas Rangers' Max Scherzer flips the ball in the air as he paces the dugout during the...
Max Scherzer has back surgery and will miss start of 2024 season for World Series champion Rangers