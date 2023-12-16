Toys for Tots
Dawson scores 23, Texas State defeats Sam Houston 73-60

Led by Dylan Dawson's 23 points, the Texas State Bobcats defeated the Sam Houston Bearkats 73-60 on Friday night
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Dylan Dawson had 23 points in Texas State’s 73-60 victory over Sam Houston on Friday night.

Dawson was 8 of 13 shooting (5 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Bobcats (5-5). Jordan Mason scored 18 points while going 5 of 11 and 8 of 12 from the free throw line, and added five assists and three steals. Brandon Love shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Bearkats (6-6) were led in scoring by Lamar Wilkerson, who finished with 16 points. Souleymane Doumbia added 14 points and seven rebounds for Sam Houston. Cameron Huefner also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

One person dead after fatal crash in Waco

