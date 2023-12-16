Toys for Tots
Nice December Weekend... Rain Chances Return Towards Christmas Day!

By Brady Taylor
Updated: 33 minutes ago
After a cloudy and rainy Friday, we will see a lot sunshine on both Today and Sunday. It will stay breezy today, with highs in the low 60s and a cool northwest wind. Then, Sunday gets even better with slightly warmer temps in the upper 60s and a light southwest breeze. Enjoy the rays!

Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday are shaping up nicely with highs in the low 60s. There’s a weak cold front swinging through to start next week, but it brings minimal impacts. As we roll into midweek, clouds start rolling in because we’ve got another system heading our way. It might stick around for a bit, bringing multiple rounds of rain leading up to Christmas. The potential for wet weather on/around Christmas does look to come with cooler temperatures, but there’s no potential or concern for wintry weather with this system. Highs could drop from the 60s into the 50s for Christmas Day. Plenty of time for things to change, but as you make holiday plans for next weekend, stay up to date on the forecast!

