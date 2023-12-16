One person dead after fatal crash in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive.

Police say at around 2:55 p.m., a man was driving westbound on Lake Shore when he went into oncoming traffic and crashed into another vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin have been informed, according to police.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, was moved to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay, police say.

No additional information is available at this time.

