Temple Fire and Rescue investigating late night structure fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire late Friday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., Temple Fire and Rescue firefighters were sent to Hopi Trail on reports of a structure fire.

A Temple Police Department officer noticed smoke in the area and notified firefighters.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a detached workshop.

The fire was brought under control in under 15 minutes, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

Temple Fire and Rescue says no injuries were reported from the incident.

The homeowner was at his residence during the fire but will not be displaced since the workshop was detached from the main structure.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

