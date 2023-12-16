Toys for Tots
Temple mother pays generosity forward through Operation Santa

By Madison Herber and KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple woman who began adopting letters last year though the United States Postal Services Operation Santa, was on a mission to make a 2-year-olds Christmas extra special this year.

Operation Santa is a tradition the postal service does each holiday season.

Kids and families are invited to write letters to Santa asking for things they want for Christmas.

Families across the country then adopt those letters and help Santa make those wishes come true.

Kate Steele is a Temple mother who began adopting letters last year after the community rallied around her family in their darkest times.

Steele said they started the tradition in 2022, one year after she lost her husband just before Christmas.

“I was a complete disaster,” Steele said. “It was really traumatic and sudden and unexpected… and I didn’t have money to my name.”

That’s when the community rallied around Steele’s family and gave them a Christmas miracle.

“They ended up pulling together and bought my kids stuff for Christmas. So I didn’t even have to worry about it,” Steele said.

Now, she’s in a position to pay their generosity forward.

This year, Steele went shopping for a 2-year-old girl and was on a mission to make her Christmas magical.

From electronic learning toys to a brand-new Minnie Mouse dress with matching shoes, Steele was bound to make this little girls Christmas one to remember.

Steele also uses this as an opportunity to teach her young children.

“I explained to them that not everybody is able to have a big Christmas,” Steele said.

Steele wraps the gifts in a bow that will soon be under a tree for a family in need.

Anyone who wants to participate in Operation Santa has until Monday, Dec. 18 to send presents, adopt and write a letter.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

