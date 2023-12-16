Waco Police Department held their end of the year Unidos Noche De Fiesta

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department rang in the holiday season with their end of the year Unidos Noche De Fiesta Friday evening.

Unidos is a Latino community outreach program designed to provide assistance to Spanish speaking residents throughout the city of Waco and its surrounding areas.

The event was held at the South Waco Recreation Center on Speight.

The event offered food, prizes, gift and fun for everyone who attended.

Additionally, Santa and the Grinch made an appearance at the event.

