Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore

Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday.(Jake Ward for KWTX)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Monday identified the driver killed in a head-on colliosion on Dec. 15 as Kenneth Caufield, 44.

Police officers responded to the wreck in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday.

An initial investigation revealed the man was driving westbound on Lake Shore when he drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into another vehicle.

Caufield was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin have been informed, according to police.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, was moved to a nearby hospital and was expected to recover, police said on Friday.

No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

More than 1,000 Killeen Elementary students enjoy early Christmas gifts from local business
More than 1,000 Killeen Elementary students enjoy early Christmas gifts from local business
KWTX News 10 This Morning
More than 1,000 Killeen Elementary students enjoy early Christmas gifts from local business
KWTX News 10 at 10P
Sober living home in Waco needs donations to make major renovations
KWTX News 10 at 10P
Waco police searching for missing man
KWTX Weather Xtra - December 17, 2023