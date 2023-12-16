Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Monday identified the driver killed in a head-on colliosion on Dec. 15 as Kenneth Caufield, 44.

Police officers responded to the wreck in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday.

An initial investigation revealed the man was driving westbound on Lake Shore when he drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into another vehicle.

Caufield was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin have been informed, according to police.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, was moved to a nearby hospital and was expected to recover, police said on Friday.

No additional information is available at this time.

