Waco Regional Airport celebrates completion of renovation project

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Regional Airport celebrated the completion of the Airport Terminal Modernization project on Friday.

The $9 million project was made possible due to FAA funds.

The goal of the project was to create a terminal that represented the culture and values of the community.

Renovations done include new flooring, ceilings, lighting and more.

Mayor Dillon Meek spoke at the celebration about the importance having an airport is to boosting city growth.

