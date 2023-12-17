Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes fined a combined $150,000 for criticizing officials, AP source says

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bills won 20-17 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Chiefs coach Andy Reid was fined $100,000 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fined $50,000 for criticizing officials following Kansas City’s 20-17 loss to Buffalo last week, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the fines weren’t announced.

Reid and Mahomes violated the NFL’s policy about public criticism of game officials for comments about an offside penalty that negated a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Kadarius Toney clearly lined up offside on a play in which he caught a lateral from Travis Kelce and ran for what would have been a go-ahead score. Reid said officials normally warn players about being offside and called the penalty “a bit embarrassing” for the NFL.

Mahomes slammed his helmet on the sideline and screamed at officials afterward. He said the penalty call was “elementary school” stuff.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss
One person dead after fatal crash in Waco

Latest News

FILE - A man salutes after placing a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 16,...
Confederate memorial to be removed in coming days from Arlington National Cemetery
FILE - Solar panels are installed on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky., Monday, July 17,...
Electric vehicles owners and solar rooftops find mutual attraction
Authorities said Lavon Bernard Julius, 43, shot and killed 15-year-old Zeloni Ellison after...
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over cigarette
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks during a news conference prior to an NBA basketball game between...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert