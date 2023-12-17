Toys for Tots
Bucks play the Rockets on 3-game win streak

Milwaukee is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Houston
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Houston Rockets (13-9, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (18-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -7; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee is looking to keep its three-game win streak going when the Bucks take on Houston.

The Bucks are 13-2 in home games. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 14.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.4% from downtown. Malik Beasley leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 46.4% from 3-point range.

The Rockets are 2-8 on the road. Houston is 6-6 against opponents over .500.

The 124.2 points per game the Bucks average are 19.1 more points than the Rockets allow (105.1). The Rockets are shooting 45.7% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.7% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.4 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jabari Smith Jr. is shooting 47.7% and averaging 12.5 points for the Rockets. Fred VanVleet is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 129.9 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 108.9 points, 49.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (ankle), Jae Crowder: out (groin), Chris Livingston: day to day (ankle), Khris Middleton: day to day (injury management), Malik Beasley: day to day (illness).

Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Amen Thompson: day to day (illness), Jae'Sean Tate: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

