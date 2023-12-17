Toys for Tots
Cowboys clinch playoff berth for third straight year before kickoff against Bills

FILE - Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland runs for a touchdown after intercepting the pass...
FILE - Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland runs for a touchdown after intercepting the pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Cowboys cliched a playoff berth for the third straight year before they took a snap against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

With losses by the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers on Sunday and a win by the Detroit Lions on Saturday, the Cowboys have punched their ticket to the post season.

The last time the Cowboys accomplished this was in the 1990′s when they made the post season in six straight seasons from 1991-1996.

In that time the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in 1992, 1993 and 1995.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

