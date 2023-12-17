Cowboys clinch playoff berth for third straight year before kickoff against Bills

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Cowboys cliched a playoff berth for the third straight year before they took a snap against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

With losses by the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers on Sunday and a win by the Detroit Lions on Saturday, the Cowboys have punched their ticket to the post season.

The last time the Cowboys accomplished this was in the 1990′s when they made the post season in six straight seasons from 1991-1996.

In that time the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in 1992, 1993 and 1995.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.