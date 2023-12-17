Enjoy the sunshine today, it goes away as we head towards Christmas

What a glorious way to kick off the weekend before the Christmas Holiday, and the beautiful streak of weather continues today! After a wet and gloomy end to the work week, sunshine returned Saturday coupled with a breeze out of the northwest, making way for a cool, but beautiful 1st half of the weekend. Due to Friday’s rainfall, clear skies, and light winds last night, patchy fog/low clouds have developed across parts of Central Texas this morning. Temperatures outside this morning are cold and conditions are frosty too. We’re mostly starting above freezing in the mid to upper 30s - But some of our rural locations are down around freezing this morning. After a cold start to the morning, sunshine and the return of south/southwest winds will boost our temperatures up into the mid 60s to low 70s - Back ABOVE normal this afternoon. But wait!! Another weak, cold front is set to slide through Central Texas tonight, bringing another drop to our temperatures as we kick off the week before Christmas.

Hopefully you’ll were able to get outside and enjoy the sunshine over the weekend, because as we make our way closer to Christmas, conditions across Central Texas will become warmer (possibly having highs around 10° warmer than normal), more muggy and humid (thanks to breezy south/south easterly winds pumping in Gulf moisture), which also means it’ll be more cloudy too! The warmth, humidity, and extra cloud cover all move in right before upper level disturbances are set to swing in from the southwest and move across the state through the Christmas holiday weekend. While we’re still a little too far out to nail down any specifics, our long-term forecast models are indicating a wetter-weather pattern moving in just in time for all that holiday travel. Here’s what we’re expecting for the upcoming week:

Monday will be our last mostly sunny day through the Christmas holiday. We’re down around freezing heading back to work and school Monday morning. We’re back down into the low 60s for the afternoon behind Sunday night’s cold front. Cloud cover will be increasing on Tuesday. The extra cloud cover may help keep temperatures down into the upper 50s and low 60s. As breezy south/south easterly winds return mid-week, mostly cloudy skies are expected to continue for Central Texas. The extra cloud cover will help warm our temperatures overnight - Keeping us out of freezing territory. Morning lows will be back into the low to mid 50s with highs in the mid 60s to around 70° Wednesday into the holiday weekend. Multiple waves of rain are forecast to move in from the southwest beginning Thursday with possibly more moving in over the weekend/next week. Round 1 of rain looks to arrive Thursday into Friday, and we could see rain linger into Saturday too. Totals don’t look to be too impressive - Only around 0.1″ to 0.25″. Another disturbance and possibly a cold front could move in around the Christmas timeframe - Giving Central Texas another round of rain and possibly some thunderstorms too. If that were to happen, we could also see a little bit of a cool down for the holiday. As a reminder, there’s plenty of time for things to change, but as you make holiday plans for next weekend, stay up to date on the forecast!

