Families in Killeen gathered for second annual ‘Youth Take-Over Holiday Bazaar’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Its All About You Talent hosted their second annual “Youth Take-Over Holiday Bazaar” at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Saturday.

The holiday bazaar included over 100 unique vendors for attendees to experience.

Local students were given the opportunity to volunteer at the event and learn valuable event planning skills.

Additionally, Its All About You Talent is donating 100 gifts for KISD students.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.