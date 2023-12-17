Santa flies into Waco for an early visit, hands out gifts to families

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco families at the Waco Lions Den were treated to an early visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus Saturday morning.

The Waco Goodfellas brought Santa and Mrs. Claus to the event by helicopter.

Once Santa arrived, he was able to meet with children and give out early Christmas presents, including over 200 bikes.

Hundreds of families and children came out to meet Sanat and receive an early gift.

