Saying goodbye to sunshine heading into the week before Christmas

We had a cold and frosty morning with some Central Texans recording below freezing temperatures. Waco Regional was one of those locations. This now marks the 5th freeze so far of the season. The morning chill went away as sunshine and south winds combined, boosting temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. Although we’re a bit warmer to close out the weekend, a rain-free cold front will move through overnight, bringing slightly cooler temperatures for Monday. We’re not as cold waking up and heading to work Monday morning - Low temperatures will be down into the mid 30s to low 40s. Thanks to the overnight front, northerly winds will allow those temperatures to drop back down into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. Monday is our last mostly sunny day in the forecast through the Christmas holiday! Weather conditions across Central Texas as we approach Christmas will become warmer (around 5 to 10° ABOVE normal), more muggy and humid (breezy south/south easterly winds pump in Gulf moisture), which will also result in more cloud cover! The warmth, humidity, and extra cloud cover all move in just in time before a few upper level disturbances swing in from the west ahead of a strong area of low pressure that’ll move across the state through the Christmas holiday weekend. While we’re still a little too far out to nail down the specifics, BUT there are signs that our long-term forecast models are indicating a wetter-weather pattern moving in just in time for all that holiday travel.

Southeasterly winds return Tuesday. Cloud cover will be on the increase as well. Morning temperatures will be down around freezing - This is the only time we’re expecting to see near-freezing temperatures this week. The extra cloud cover may help keep temperatures down into the upper 50s and mid 60s Tuesday afternoon. Southeasterly winds are expected to continue mid-week and heading into the holiday weekend too - Which again, keeps the clouds around, increases the humidity, and keeps us warmer than normal. The extra cloud cover will help warm our temperatures overnight - Keeping us out of the freezer. Morning lows will be back into the low to mid 50s with highs in the mid 60s to around 70° Wednesday into the holiday weekend. It won’t be feeling too Christmassy like for the holiday this year and there may even be some showers and storms around as Santa comes to town.

Multiple disturbances are forecast to swing across Central Texas - Possibly starting late Thursday with rain chances continuing daily into Christmas Eve. There’s good news when it comes to our long-term forecast models… They both indicate an unsettled, wetter-weather pattern, bringing what we need which is rain, but this rain does come in time to impact holiday travel and outdoor holiday plans. There are still quite a few differences between our models, which is why there’s still some uncertainty with the holiday forecast. Some of the disagreements are what days are the most rainy, does the rain clear in time for Christmas, and exactly how much rain will fall in our area. As a reminder, there’s plenty of time for things to change, but as you make holiday plans for next weekend, stay up to date on the forecast! Oh! And Winter officially starts this week. The season starts at 9:27 PM on Thursday, December 21st. That day is also known as the Winter Solstice - Which is the shortest day of the year for the northern hemisphere. We only have 10 hours and 5 minutes of daylight. After Thursday, our days will begin to grow longer until the Summer Solstice.

