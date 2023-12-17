Waco police searching for missing man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for missing 33-year-old man Jesus Vallejo.

Police say Vallejo was last seen wearing blue jeans, a shirt of an unknown color and brown work boots.

Vallejo may also be driving a gray Chevy Traverse, police say.

If anyone with information is asked to call Waco police at 254-750-7500

